 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19967279 Edited 13 September 2025 – 07:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Patch Highlights:
• Small bug fixes and tweaks
• Faster saving system
• Achievement unlocking issue resolved

Changed files in this update

Windows The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain Depot Windows Depot 521561
  • Loading history…
macOS The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain Depot OSX Depot 521562
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain Depot Linux Depot 521563
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link