13 September 2025 Build 19967226 Edited 13 September 2025 – 06:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Finally fixed that annoying visual glitch when Alice sits down to enter a level. Turns out it was a code issue - who'd have thought!
-Added "About the Soundtrack" in the menu: notes from composer Angus Barnacle on some influences, inspirations, thoughts and feelings that shaped his work on After Light Fades

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1717941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1717942
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1717943
  • Loading history…
