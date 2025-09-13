-Finally fixed that annoying visual glitch when Alice sits down to enter a level. Turns out it was a code issue - who'd have thought!
-Added "About the Soundtrack" in the menu: notes from composer Angus Barnacle on some influences, inspirations, thoughts and feelings that shaped his work on After Light Fades
Small Patch
