【Content Additions & Specification Changes】

Terrain generation now supports the world map

In World Map Mode, terrain blocks like sand and rocks are now placed more closely according to the local geography

The flammability of plaster walls has been adjusted upward to 0% chance of catching fire (was previously 1%)



【Bug Fixes】

Fixed a bug where the bottom of the ground could be dug through

Fixed an issue where, if the base was set to reject "influence", influence income per turn would fall to the ground and would not be converted. Now, "Influence", "Military Points", and "Money from defeating enemies" that are granted directly to the base will ignore storage settings and be stored properly



Update AnnouncementStarting with this version, Zundamon Castle is now compatible with the World Map!By looking up the latitude and longitude of your favorite places in the world using Google Maps or similar services, you can now build your castle based on real-world terrain.Note: When starting a New Game, please select "Choose Latitude and Longitude (World)".To find coordinates, search for a place name in Google Maps, then right-click on the map to display the latitude and longitude. Click on the coordinates to copy them, then paste them into the latitude/longitude fields in the game.Note: Terrain generation may not work properly in extreme latitudes, such as the Arctic or Antarctic regions.