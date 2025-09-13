BUGFIXES [0.1.4] WE'RE ALMOST STABLE EDITION
- Unintended ability to build facilities in other systems using resources from a different system fixed. No more wormholes!
- Facility progress bar correctly resets when complete and without a new job pending
- Building upgrade button temporarily disabled :X
- Transferring resources properly removes entries from resource display if they are reduced to 0
- Transfer window can be moved freely
- Transfer alert window can be moved freely
- Transfer window now defaults to current system for source
- Speed buttons give more accurate activation text
- Tech tree wasn't pulling the correct costs for research to match the UI. Now ships cost what it shows to unlock
- Upgrade cost pane now scrolls completely
- Ship donation bar no longer wants to send 100 ships no matter what. We get it, Navy, you need more.
Currently overhauling the Build Facility pane to give much better information & restructuring Facility upgrade logic (Multiple branches, for specializations!), among other major quality of life and interface updates this weekend. Hotfixes for bugs will continue!
Changed files in this update