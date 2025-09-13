Unintended ability to build facilities in other systems using resources from a different system fixed. No more wormholes!



Facility progress bar correctly resets when complete and without a new job pending



Building upgrade button temporarily disabled :X



Transferring resources properly removes entries from resource display if they are reduced to 0



Transfer window can be moved freely



Transfer alert window can be moved freely



Transfer window now defaults to current system for source



Speed buttons give more accurate activation text



Tech tree wasn't pulling the correct costs for research to match the UI. Now ships cost what it shows to unlock



Upgrade cost pane now scrolls completely



Ship donation bar no longer wants to send 100 ships no matter what. We get it, Navy, you need more.



Currently overhauling the Build Facility pane to give much better information & restructuring Facility upgrade logic (Multiple branches, for specializations!), among other major quality of life and interface updates this weekend. Hotfixes for bugs will continue!