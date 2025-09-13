Optimization and bug fixes after upgrading Unreal Engine from 5.42 to 5.61 in LIMSCAPE 1.40:
Frame Generation implemented via FSR
Added Render Settings Actor, enabling bloom, tint, and contrast adjustments in Sandbox Mode
Fixed issue where DLSS quality selection had no effect
Resolved excessive VRAM usage (~6GB) in versions 1.40 and 1.41
Improved performance of glass material refraction
Improved performance of bloom effects
Adjusted control smoothing curve for a firmer feel
Movement Smoothing 0 now bypasses all smoothing for ultra-sharp controls
Changed depots in develop branch