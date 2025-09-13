 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966924 Edited 13 September 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization and bug fixes after upgrading Unreal Engine from 5.42 to 5.61 in LIMSCAPE 1.40:

  • Frame Generation implemented via FSR

  • Added Render Settings Actor, enabling bloom, tint, and contrast adjustments in Sandbox Mode

  • Fixed issue where DLSS quality selection had no effect

  • Resolved excessive VRAM usage (~6GB) in versions 1.40 and 1.41

  • Improved performance of glass material refraction

  • Improved performance of bloom effects

  • Adjusted control smoothing curve for a firmer feel

  • Movement Smoothing 0 now bypasses all smoothing for ultra-sharp controls

