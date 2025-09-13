 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966855 Edited 13 September 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • One of the hidden coins had a duplicate coin of the same value nearby, which could cause confusion on how many coins were destroyed. This duplicate coin is no longer a problem.

  • Moved a floating object.

Changed files in this update

