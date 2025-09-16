 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19966745 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • For analog sticks, have deadzone of 25% (previously 1%). Other controller types should be unnaffected
  • Add numpad for attack buttons (456=LMH. 789=UGT) and menu navigation
  • Properly fix the "counters" used for characters in combos (e.g. Spiros 2 spins in one combo, AZ one strength of Ice Function per combo, etc.)
  • Restrict chainable lights (e.g. 2L from Spiros/AZ/Leznever/etc.) to three in one attack string
  • Gravity Gem change: Gravity Singular (236G and 214G) have less blowback on hit/block (20 from 30) [this is to trying to help accidental crossups when trying to combo afterwards]
  • Spiros nerf: 2L increased total frames (16 from 14)
  • Bonso nerfs: health nerf (130 from 140), expand hurtbox before active frames of most ground normal attacks
  • AZ buff: Magnetic Blost (896A) has more hitstun (42 from 30)
  • Sin AZ buff: Sin Magnetic Blost (896A) has more hitstun (46 from 30)
  • Arisette buff: 666H is special cancelable on hit
  • Replace AZ trial #19 with an Aegis combo
  • Adjust Arisette #18

