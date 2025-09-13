 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19966712 Edited 13 September 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjusted a few things to help players be nudged in the right direction while playing:

  • Marrow Flasks have had a few small tweaks made to them:

    • The Merchant now sells them in 9-packs instead of 3 at a time. The price is also somewhat lower per flask than before. This is because almost everyone just ended up buying a full stack anyway.

    • As a consequence, normal enemies now have a small chance of dropping Marrow Flasks to help players replenish, since the cost to acquire the flasks in the first place is higher & it is no longer much of a "I have spare bones to spend" item.

    • As a final knock-on consequence, since there are more Flasks in circulation & they are cheaper, players now get a big penalty to HP healed after drinking a whole 9-pack of flasks in a single life (it resets at the end of the wave, too).

    • The end result is that it is a more reliable mechanic that players will think to use more often, but limits players from just spamming heals to force a win!

    • My notes won't always be this detailed, but I do enjoy sharing the design process with you guys!

  • Added a hidden mechanic that will improve block defense while there are less blocks on the map.

    • It is 4% reduced block damage when there is less than 90 blocks.

    • This is for interesting reasons - players who don't like building won't need to build as much.

    • Of course, as enemies break your blocks, it will cause there to be less blocks - so this also creates a "last line of defense" mechanic, adding some nice tension to things! And it means that you don't need to count exact blocks for this niche adjustment - since it will naturally go down during a wave anyway.

  • Fort Platz now has less base defense, but gains more once it is at 1/3rd HP or lower. It also now has somewhat more defense in Lunatic mode.

    • (final note on design here) This just helps players "feel" like they are in more danger, or are having a better comeback! Plus, 1/3rd is out of the range of the fort defense bonus, which could be the real killer long term!

  • The "Clow Legion Emblem" relic now gives +25% HP and +14% Stamina, up from +15% HP and +9% Stamina.

  • Paintings are slightly rarer, and sell for more bones.

  • Chairs and Tables cost slightly less.

  • Added 6 new tips to the main menu.

  • Fixed a bug where the game's icon in Windows was blurry.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1996551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link