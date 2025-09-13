Marrow Flasks have had a few small tweaks made to them:

The Merchant now sells them in 9-packs instead of 3 at a time. The price is also somewhat lower per flask than before. This is because almost everyone just ended up buying a full stack anyway.

As a consequence, normal enemies now have a small chance of dropping Marrow Flasks to help players replenish, since the cost to acquire the flasks in the first place is higher & it is no longer much of a "I have spare bones to spend" item.

As a final knock-on consequence, since there are more Flasks in circulation & they are cheaper, players now get a big penalty to HP healed after drinking a whole 9-pack of flasks in a single life (it resets at the end of the wave, too).

The end result is that it is a more reliable mechanic that players will think to use more often, but limits players from just spamming heals to force a win!