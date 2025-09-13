Adjusted a few things to help players be nudged in the right direction while playing:
Marrow Flasks have had a few small tweaks made to them:
The Merchant now sells them in 9-packs instead of 3 at a time. The price is also somewhat lower per flask than before. This is because almost everyone just ended up buying a full stack anyway.
As a consequence, normal enemies now have a small chance of dropping Marrow Flasks to help players replenish, since the cost to acquire the flasks in the first place is higher & it is no longer much of a "I have spare bones to spend" item.
As a final knock-on consequence, since there are more Flasks in circulation & they are cheaper, players now get a big penalty to HP healed after drinking a whole 9-pack of flasks in a single life (it resets at the end of the wave, too).
The end result is that it is a more reliable mechanic that players will think to use more often, but limits players from just spamming heals to force a win!
My notes won't always be this detailed, but I do enjoy sharing the design process with you guys!
Added a hidden mechanic that will improve block defense while there are less blocks on the map.
It is 4% reduced block damage when there is less than 90 blocks.
This is for interesting reasons - players who don't like building won't need to build as much.
Of course, as enemies break your blocks, it will cause there to be less blocks - so this also creates a "last line of defense" mechanic, adding some nice tension to things! And it means that you don't need to count exact blocks for this niche adjustment - since it will naturally go down during a wave anyway.
Fort Platz now has less base defense, but gains more once it is at 1/3rd HP or lower. It also now has somewhat more defense in Lunatic mode.
(final note on design here) This just helps players "feel" like they are in more danger, or are having a better comeback! Plus, 1/3rd is out of the range of the fort defense bonus, which could be the real killer long term!
The "Clow Legion Emblem" relic now gives +25% HP and +14% Stamina, up from +15% HP and +9% Stamina.
Paintings are slightly rarer, and sell for more bones.
Chairs and Tables cost slightly less.
Added 6 new tips to the main menu.
Fixed a bug where the game's icon in Windows was blurry.
