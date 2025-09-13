Some major fixes and optimizations in this one. Thank you for all the feedback and reports!
Fixes
- Capped a situation where reeling with upgrade causes abnormal force on the rope, which caused a physics explosion.
- Fixed the vehicle being missed during unloads, which let it fall inside collision.
- Fixed a certain wall section being incorrectly set to slippery.
- Increased some gear collision to continuous, which should ensure gears lock properly.
Changes
- Adjusted weights for the pulley puzzle, increasing difficulty for the unintended solution.
- Background glow for save points changed to player color.
- Adjusted loading zones so that unloaded zones are less obvious.
- Reduced particle opaqueness for reduced visual noise.
- Many behind-the-scenes performance optimizations.
Changed files in this update