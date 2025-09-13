 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966641 Edited 13 September 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey DeltaPhysicists,
Some major fixes and optimizations in this one. Thank you for all the feedback and reports!

Fixes

  • Capped a situation where reeling with upgrade causes abnormal force on the rope, which caused a physics explosion.
  • Fixed the vehicle being missed during unloads, which let it fall inside collision.
  • Fixed a certain wall section being incorrectly set to slippery.
  • Increased some gear collision to continuous, which should ensure gears lock properly.


Changes

  • Adjusted weights for the pulley puzzle, increasing difficulty for the unintended solution.
  • Background glow for save points changed to player color.
  • Adjusted loading zones so that unloaded zones are less obvious.
  • Reduced particle opaqueness for reduced visual noise.
  • Many behind-the-scenes performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

