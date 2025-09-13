Improvements:

Quick select upgraded to be able to scroll through as many fleets as you want on it.

Armies can now be added to quick select, with buttons to toggle between viewing fleets or armies.

Corp. Control Panel button added to "My Corp" screen with the option to bulk set the ratio of research to credits Supercomputers generate.

More options will be added to this screen in the future.

Top Players list added for Diamonds and Rhodium.

Bugfixes:

"No owned Army to recall" message showing when an army does exist fixed. (Hopefully)

Battle not being opened after viewing the land battle map fixed.

Camera in battle being zoomed out if you start the battle while the camera is still moving through space fixed.

Bazaar not updating when you buy or sell to an order till you leave and come back fixed.

Offline terraforming in starter system overshooting caps fixed.

Refinery slot specialty being a white icon fixed.

Clicking a 3D building from the the "My Corp" screen stacking UIs fixed.

"Go To" fleet button on the fleet list not working properly fixed.

Optimizations:

Top Players screen no longer always spawned and inactive in the scene, now it is only created when it's being viewed to reduce unessesary GameObjects.