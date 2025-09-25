You can play it now! Download for free!
One route/linear/Kinect Ecchi Visual Novel about a woman who is...kinda tall.
Discover all the mysteries about her. Dive into madness. Control your urges.
Features
Unique and original Art Style drawn by hand. Many illustrations and animations
Original Sound Track with 8 songs made by professional musician.
40 Minutes worth of Content. (35 to 40% of the total of the story).
It's linear, but you do have some choices. Continue the main story or discover many lose scenarios and unlock extra content along the way.
Unlock a extra Pet Mini-Game. (Play with her, keep her alive and click to talk).
A minimalist UI coupled with an aesthetically-pleasing 4:3 resolution.
Free.