One route/linear/Kinect Ecchi Visual Novel about a woman who is...kinda tall.



Discover all the mysteries about her. Dive into madness. Control your urges.

Features

Unique and original Art Style drawn by hand. Many illustrations and animations

Original Sound Track with 8 songs made by professional musician.

40 Minutes worth of Content. (35 to 40% of the total of the story).