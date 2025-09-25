 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 19966630 Edited 25 September 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

You can play it now! Download for free!

One route/linear/Kinect Ecchi Visual Novel about a woman who is...kinda tall. 

Discover all the mysteries about her. Dive into madness. Control your urges.

Features

  • Unique and original Art Style drawn by hand. Many illustrations and animations

  • Original Sound Track with 8 songs made by professional musician.

  • 40 Minutes worth of Content. (35 to 40% of the total of the story).

  • It's linear, but you do have some choices. Continue the main story or discover many lose scenarios and unlock extra content along the way.

  • Unlock a extra Pet Mini-Game. (Play with her, keep her alive and click to talk).

  • A minimalist UI coupled with an aesthetically-pleasing 4:3 resolution.

  • Free.

