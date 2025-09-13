 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966462
Update notes via Steam Community

I’ve fixed the error handling in the slime management feature. Many thanks to the user who reported it 🙇

That’s all for now. Thank you as always for playing! 😀🍺

Changed files in this update

Depot 3370931
