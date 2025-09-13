Fixed an issue where unlocked items in old save files did not increase the collection level
Fixed an issue where the ranch could not be unlocked in old save files after completing Koiwa’s quest
Removed some Heart Events that are still under development
Tales of Seikyu - 0.3.25 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update