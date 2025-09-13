 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966448
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where unlocked items in old save files did not increase the collection level

  • Fixed an issue where the ranch could not be unlocked in old save files after completing Koiwa’s quest

  • Removed some Heart Events that are still under development

