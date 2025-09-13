Dear Comrades,

Hello everyone! Thank you all for your love and support for The Patriotic War! Today, we bring you a major update, including a new mode and the China-Japan battlefield. Let’s dive into the new combat zones together!

New Mode – Classic Mode Now Available

Classic Mode consists of multiple campaigns, each containing several levels. On the mission selection screen, players can configure various squad templates, adjusting personnel and equipment. After entering a mission, you can deploy pre-configured templates within deployment limits, freely combining troops and tactics to complete diverse combat objectives flexibly and secure victory for your army.

Classic Mode will be the focus of our future updates, with more campaigns and armies to be added.

Currently, Classic Mode includes a tutorial and 6 campaigns with a total of 13 levels：

China Campaign:

Battle of Taierzhuang

Battle of Kunlun Pass

Hundred Regiments Offensive

Soviet Campaign:

Battle of Stalingrad

Battle of Kursk

The Great Counteroffensive

New armies

The Chinese Army and Japanese Army are now available. Note: The Japanese Army is currently not playable.

Chinese Faction has 6 types of heavy weapons and vehicles and 11 types of small arms: Including iconic weapons such as the C96, Hanyang 88, SIG M1920, and ZB-26

Japanese army has 8 types of heavy weapons and vehicles and 12 types of small arms: Including iconic weapons such as the Type 38, Type 11, and Type 14 Nambu.

More equipment for both armies will be added in future updates.

New Battlefield Mode Levels

Two new China-Japan army levels have been added to the Battlefield Mode:

Great Wall of Blood and Flesh

Smash the Cage

Other New Additions

New Mechanic – Construction System

If a squad is equipped with corresponding items (e.g., sandbags, deployable weapons), both players and AI can build fortifications, set up heavy machine guns and mortars during combat.

New Class – Engineer

The Engineer class officially joins the battle. They excel at building fortifications and assembling heavy weapons. In Classic Mode, they can also equip items like grenades at a lower cost.

New Item – Knee Mortar

The Knee Mortar, a unique equipment piece for the China-Japan battlefield, has been added. It features rapid deployment, high rate of fire, and squad portability, making it a core item on this battlefield.

New Vehicle – Armored Train

Railway armored cars and armored trains are now available. They can only move on tracks and currently appear in the Hundred Regiments Offensive and the Great Counteroffensive campaigns. The Soviet armored train in the Great Counteroffensive is heavily armed and highly durable, serving as a key unit in this level.

New Fortification – MG Bunker

A new fortification type, the MG Bunker, has been added. It boasts powerful firepower but limited firing arcs and is completely immune to bullets. Explosives or heavy firepower are required to destroy it. Currently, it appears in the Battle of Kunlun Pass in Classic Mode and will be introduced to more modes and maps in the future.

Other Updates

In Battlefield Mode, the Chinese Faction uses the Hawk III as a ground-attack aircraft.

Added bayonet charge functionality. If a weapon has a bayonet, you can hold V during a charge to execute a bayonet charge.

Improved animations for stationary bayonet thrusts.

Some levels in Classic Mode will feature poison gas shells.

Enhanced visual effects for flare shells.

Balance adjustments for firearms, vehicles, and other equipment.

Implemented bipod deployment for submachine guns, applicable to the FG-42 and Thompson Sichuan.

Enhanced feedback and screen shake effects for kills and explosions.

UI upgrades with additional information prompts and interactive features.

Added and upgraded various UI icons.

Added map preview functionality for Battlefield and Classic Modes. When selecting a level, the core scene of the map will be displayed on the right side of the screen.

Numerous other detail optimizations.

Fixed several bugs.

🔥New comrades, limited-time discounts are underway—join the new battlefield now!

Finally, thank you all for your support—you are our greatest motivation to keep moving forward!