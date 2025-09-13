 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966397 Edited 13 September 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added display of total orders and items served on the end-of-day summary screen.

  • Fixed an issue where items would disappear when retrieved from a paper bag while holding another object.

  • Resolved character encoding issues affecting Simplified and Traditional Chinese text.

