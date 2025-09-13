Added display of total orders and items served on the end-of-day summary screen.
Fixed an issue where items would disappear when retrieved from a paper bag while holding another object.
Resolved character encoding issues affecting Simplified and Traditional Chinese text.
Additions & Fixes (Ver 1.1.2)
