- Standardized UI exits: Press ESC to close most screens. Added a red “X” button to many menus for clarity.



- Spawn safety: Scavs will no longer spawn right on top of you when you deploy.



Details



Unified ESC-to-close behavior across inventory, crafting, build, and settings screens.



Added a consistent red close icon to key UI windows for mouse users.



Adjusted spawn logic to respect safe zones at deployment.



Thanks for the reports. keep them coming via the in-game feedback button or Discord!