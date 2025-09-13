 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966387 Edited 13 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Standardized UI exits: Press ESC to close most screens. Added a red “X” button to many menus for clarity.

- Spawn safety: Scavs will no longer spawn right on top of you when you deploy.

Details

Unified ESC-to-close behavior across inventory, crafting, build, and settings screens.

Added a consistent red close icon to key UI windows for mouse users.

Adjusted spawn logic to respect safe zones at deployment.

Thanks for the reports. keep them coming via the in-game feedback button or Discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3644621
