- Standardized UI exits: Press ESC to close most screens. Added a red “X” button to many menus for clarity.
- Spawn safety: Scavs will no longer spawn right on top of you when you deploy.
Details
Unified ESC-to-close behavior across inventory, crafting, build, and settings screens.
Added a consistent red close icon to key UI windows for mouse users.
Adjusted spawn logic to respect safe zones at deployment.
Thanks for the reports. keep them coming via the in-game feedback button or Discord!
Playtest Patch 2: v0.012
