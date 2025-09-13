Update Log

Designed challenges related to Extra Difficulty (referred to as difficulty levels) and their UI. The default difficulty is F, and the highest difficulty, SSS, provides Score Multiplier x1000%.



The highest Multi-level reached in each difficulty level will now be recorded separately.



Adjusted the combat level requirements for unlocking all Challenge options.



The leaderboard now displays the player's chosen difficulty level.



The leaderboard now records details of pet, initial upgrades, and challenges. The interface for viewing this information will be updated in a later version.



To gather new testing feedback and prevent unexpected errors, leaderboard data from v0.7.0t2 has been temporarily removed.



How To Get Beta Branch

Notice

Community

1. Right-click on Geometry Arena 2 in your Steam library.2. Click on "Properties".3. Click on "Betas" tab.4. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。5. UPDATE AND PLAY!Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.Here is the path of save file:%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!