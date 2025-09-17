Update V 0.4.0 is now available!
[Add]
- Addition car wash station ( + 10€ per car )
- Addition of new components in the workshop for the car wash station
- Added a button on the manual cash register screen to close/open it (Please note that you must close your cash register before the first NPC appears in the parking lot, otherwise you will be forced to serve them).
- The following items can be added to the 20/100/unlimited spheres and the teleporter:
- Sprinkler for car wash
- Roller for car wash
- Block part 1 for car wash
- Block part 2 for car wash
- Block part 3 for car wash
- Pump for gas station
- Nozzle for gas station
- Reference listing of the names of new components available on the HUD
- The LED on the manual cash register changes color depending on its open status
[Modification]
- Changed the amount of bamboo for storing ore in bamboo from 20 to 10
- Changed the paths for cars (Parking/Station)
- Blocks 1, 2, and 3 of the teleporter have been put back in order in the workshop
[Fix]
- Correction in the translation book “Metal Shelf”
- Correction of the inversion of the block name for parts 2 and 3 of the teleporter in the workshop
- Correction of apple seeds in the seed storage component
- Correction of the text that had no space between the number and the word for the level 2 refinery in the workshop
- Correction of the level 2 crusher icon in the sphere teleporter
- Correction of the total amount of oil used on the oil consumption table
- Addition of a space between the number and the word ore in the ore access point
- Correction of ore storage (gives 10 bamboo upon destruction instead of 20)
[Translation]
- New English translation :
Green Lemon => Lime
Yellow Lemon => Lemon
- New Norwegian translation
Gresskar => Flaskegresskar
[Savegames]
- Savegames of the washing station
- Savegames of the washing station components
- Savegames of the manual cash register opening status
DLC - SUPPORTER PACK
A DLC to financially support development has been available for a few weeks now.
A huge thank you for helping us advance Center Station Simulator <3
Changed files in this update