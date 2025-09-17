Update V 0.4.0 is now available!

DLC - SUPPORTER PACK

- Addition car wash station ( + 10€ per car )- Addition of new components in the workshop for the car wash station- Added a button on the manual cash register screen to close/open it (Please note that you must close your cash register before the first NPC appears in the parking lot, otherwise you will be forced to serve them).- The following items can be added to the 20/100/unlimited spheres and the teleporter:- Sprinkler for car wash- Roller for car wash- Block part 1 for car wash- Block part 2 for car wash- Block part 3 for car wash- Pump for gas station- Nozzle for gas station- Reference listing of the names of new components available on the HUD- The LED on the manual cash register changes color depending on its open status- Changed the amount of bamboo for storing ore in bamboo from 20 to 10- Changed the paths for cars (Parking/Station)- Blocks 1, 2, and 3 of the teleporter have been put back in order in the workshop- Correction in the translation book “Metal Shelf”- Correction of the inversion of the block name for parts 2 and 3 of the teleporter in the workshop- Correction of apple seeds in the seed storage component- Correction of the text that had no space between the number and the word for the level 2 refinery in the workshop- Correction of the level 2 crusher icon in the sphere teleporter- Correction of the total amount of oil used on the oil consumption table- Addition of a space between the number and the word ore in the ore access point- Correction of ore storage (gives 10 bamboo upon destruction instead of 20)- New English translation :Green Lemon => LimeYellow Lemon => Lemon- New Norwegian translationGresskar => Flaskegresskar- Savegames of the washing station- Savegames of the washing station components- Savegames of the manual cash register opening statusA DLC to financially support development has been available for a few weeks now.A huge thank you for helping us advance Center Station Simulator <3