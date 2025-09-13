We are now approaching the end of the Beta, and our first DLC is just around the corner! This patch features some big changes to each faction's economy, lots of new technical stuff for late game units, and more improvements to the ai opponents.

New Features:

-- Improved AI opponents. They will now do 1 of a handful

-- Major changes to each faction's unit production, making each faction a bit more unique.

-- Lots of new late-game tech. The goal was to create mechanics that allow those high tech units to change the game as soon as they are produced. There are new traits, abilities, and a new unit.

Balance Changes:

-- Neon unit production: Removed all emergency-variants

---- All produce-unit abilities are now batches

-- Neon Worker:

---- Production: 15 sec + 12 energy -> 12 sec + 15 energy

-- Neon Lightning Tower: removed generate energy ability

-- Neon Fighter:

---- Production: 45 sec + 36 energy -> 36 sec + 45 energy

-- Neon Razorback:

---- Production: 37.5 sec + 30 energy -> 32 sec + 40 energy

---- New Trait: Barrier auto-cast

------ Barrier Charge ability remains unchanged: 20 energy, become unkillable for 1 second and accelerate to max speed.

------ When the unit is destroyed: It can now consume 20 energy and survive with 1 health.

-- Neon Bit Cannon:

---- Production: 37.5 sec + 30 energy -> 32 sec + 40 energy

-- Neon Talon:

---- Production: 37.5 sec + 30 energy -> 32 sec + 40 energy

---- New Trait: Damages enemies when destroyed

-- Neon Infector: 32.5 sec + 26 energy -> 25 sec + 32 energy

-- Neon Amulet:

---- Production: 32.5 sec + 26 energy -> 25 sec + 32 energy

---- Max Health: 30 -> 25

---- Heal ability removed

---- New ability: Daemon Storm

------ Deal 6 damage to at least 5% of all enemy units, targets all units anywhere on the map.

------ For each that survives the initial damage, extract and heal 1 additional damage.

------ Short cast, costs 55 energy

---- Weapon Damage: 8 -> 7

---- Weapon Range: 8 -> 11

-- Neon Magnetar:

---- Production: 32 sec + 25 energy -> 25 sec + 32 energy

-- Marble starting resources:

---- 50 Mana + 50 Iron -> 50 Mana + 50 Stone

-- Marble unit production: Removed all batch-variants

---- All produce-unit abilities are now instant cast (2 frames)

-- Marble Stone Core:

---- New make Stone ability: 25 Mana -> 25 Stone, 20 sec, 20 energy

-- Marble Worker:

---- Cost: 15 Mana + 15 Iron -> 15 Mana + 15 Stone

---- Make Stone ability: 15 energy -> 10 energy

-- Marble Aero:

---- Name Changed: Ace -> Aero

---- New Trait: gets extra bonus range vs other air units

------ Range vs Ground: 13, Range vs Air: 22

-- Marble Uniform Field Observer:

---- Moved Invasion ability, from Stone Core

---- Teleport Range: 70 -> 100

-- Marble Warlock:

---- New Stealth trait: only visible to the opponent when they have 2 or more units in sight-range

-- Marble Ghost:

---- New unit, produced by Warlock

---- Cost: 20 Mana, 65 energy

---- Stealth unit: only visible to the opponent when they have 7 or more units in sight-range

---- Small melee unit, 10 Max Health, Weapon deals 3 damage

-- Rust unit production: Increase energy cost of emergency variants

---- Barracks: Champ: 32e -> 35e, RC&MC: 18e -> 20e

---- Air Base: 12e -> 15e

-- Rust Champion:

---- Removed Heal and Barrier abilities

---- Increased Max Health: 50 -> 57

---- New Trait: Trample

------ Instantly destroys any small enemy unit that it touches.

-- Rust Echo:

---- Name Changed: Hornet -> Echo

---- Weapon Range: 9 -> 11

---- Weapon Stun Duration: 3 frames -> 4 frames

-- Rust Lab:

---- New ability: Experiment

------ Build a random Neon or Marble combat unit

------ 42 Gold, 37 Scrap, 45 Army Kit

------ 35 Seconds, 35 Energy

-- Map: Appendage: adjusted location of the gold patches in the main base

Bug Fixes:

-- Neon Infector upgrades wasn't applied to all units

-- Neon Fighter upgrade properly heals as well as increases max health

-- Stunned units emerge from fog-of-war correctly now

-- A hovered unit that was destroyed didn't reset the hover-unit on the Local-Input

---- This would break drag-clicking until the user hovered over another unit

-- Some animations and effects were showing through the fog-of-war

-- Fixed issue with Tutorial spawning the player in the wrong spot

-- The worker move-out-of-way mechanic now applies to moving units

-- Fixed how damagers would jump a bit when traveling towards a destroyed unit

-- Fixed a issue with maps that could cause units to go out of bounds

Other Changes:

-- Added option for cursor size

-- Resource patches have a different destruction sound