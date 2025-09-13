UI & Navigation
• Added minimap, markers, compass, and world map to the HUD
• Added map inputs
• Extract markers now visible from greater distances
Gameplay
• Food items now restore stamina when consumed
• Zombies remain hidden until spawned
• Safezone breach event (rare chance); clear zombies and repair the wall to end the breach
Update Notes 9/12
Update notes via Steam Community
