13 September 2025 Build 19966227
Update notes via Steam Community
UI & Navigation
• Added minimap, markers, compass, and world map to the HUD
• Added map inputs
• Extract markers now visible from greater distances

Gameplay
• Food items now restore stamina when consumed
• Zombies remain hidden until spawned
• Safezone breach event (rare chance); clear zombies and repair the wall to end the breach

