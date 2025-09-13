- Shrine Maiden Style: Combo above 50% is now kept when switching to another Style and back (50% cap will still apply in other Styles)
- Poisonya Syndrome
- Poison infliction is now similar to previous behavior (gradual, throughout effect duration)
- Lowered crafting requirements
- "Summoning: Hatotaurus": Lowered crafting requirements
- Lantern of Guidance: Fixed a bug where targeting mechanics (e.g. Auto-Aim, homing projectiles) remained disabled during blindness effects
- Amelia's Pocket Watch: Fixed a bug where gamepad lost focus when selecting a stage mid-game
Changed files in this update