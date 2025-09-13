 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966200 Edited 13 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
    • Shrine Maiden Style: Combo above 50% is now kept when switching to another Style and back (50% cap will still apply in other Styles)
    • Poisonya Syndrome
      • Poison infliction is now similar to previous behavior (gradual, throughout effect duration)
      • Lowered crafting requirements
    • "Summoning: Hatotaurus": Lowered crafting requirements
    • Lantern of Guidance: Fixed a bug where targeting mechanics (e.g. Auto-Aim, homing projectiles) remained disabled during blindness effects
    • Amelia's Pocket Watch: Fixed a bug where gamepad lost focus when selecting a stage mid-game

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 3040561
