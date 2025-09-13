Dear Detective Adventurers, thank you for your patience! This final update brings a complete story closure, a wealth of new content, and a full range of gameplay enhancements—inviting you to embark on an even more immersive detective journey!

🌟 Key Update Content

Chapter 4 (Final Chapter) Launches, Concluding the Story

The highly anticipated Chapter 4 is now officially available, marking the perfect end to the entire storyline! All foreshadowing and mysteries will be revealed here, taking you through a thrilling and emotional final ending. Chapters 1-3 Revamped, with Enhanced Story Details

To enrich the story’s depth, we’ve added a large number of additional filmed video clips to Chapters 1-3. Some key plot sections have also been optimized and adjusted—even players who’ve already experienced the early content will gain a fresh perspective on the story. "Open World" Exploration Unlocked, with Diverse New Content

A brand-new massive open exploration area is now available! It includes: Multiple exclusive new story videos that expand the game’s worldview;

Unique special story comics that supplement character backgrounds and hidden side storylines. Protagonist Attribute System Goes Live, Boosting Detective Efficiency

The "Protagonist Attribute System" has been added to the Open World. By upgrading attributes (such as Observation, Deduction, etc.), you can unlock benefits like key clue hints and reduced puzzle-solving time during investigations—customizing your unique detective style. Achievement System Unlocked, with Fun Challenge Goals

A rich achievement system has been added, covering multiple categories including story progression, exploration discoveries, and skill-based operations. Complete challenges to unlock exclusive achievement badges and record your highlight moments as a detective. Artistic Performance Optimized, for Greater Immersion

Comprehensive optimizations have been made to in-game scene details, character animations, and lighting effects—enhancing visual refinement and impact. Every exploration will now feel even more immersive. BUG Fixes for Smoother Gameplay

We’ve fixed several issues reported by players, optimized game stability and control responsiveness, and ensured a seamless detective experience with no interruptions.

⚠️ Important Notice

Due to the extensive feature iterations and content restructuring in this update, existing save files are incompatible with the new version’s underlying architecture. After updating, old save files may suffer from data corruption and fail to load normally.





For the best possible gameplay experience, we recommend that all players start a new game after updating—allowing you to fully experience the final chapter’s story and the charm of the new systems. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and support!





Wishing all detectives a wonderful and surprising journey in the brand-new detective world!