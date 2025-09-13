 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19966086 Edited 13 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks everyone so far for playing this play test! Big shutout to those who have raised a few bugs so far. I've gone ahead and fixed a few of them for tonight's patch. I'm now going to bed!

Changes

- Updated A1 Race Level to be easier.
- Made the Augments Tutorial appear after 5 Credits instead of 10, and, made it so that it is free to purchase all of the tutorial steps.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed being able to purchase ultimate early.
- Fixed Thick Armor not working.
- Fixed a bug that allowed for jumping over barriers.
- Fixed some text on chips and guns.
- Weapon Shop now unlocks properly and unable to go to it earlier.
- Fixed a controller bug with tutorial.
- Made it so you still get "Flawless" if you have armor. Previously would prevent you from getting an "S" Rank.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3332011
