Thanks everyone so far for playing this play test! Big shutout to those who have raised a few bugs so far. I've gone ahead and fixed a few of them for tonight's patch. I'm now going to bed!



Changes - Updated A1 Race Level to be easier.

- Made the Augments Tutorial appear after 5 Credits instead of 10, and, made it so that it is free to purchase all of the tutorial steps.



Bug Fixes - Fixed being able to purchase ultimate early.

- Fixed Thick Armor not working.

- Fixed a bug that allowed for jumping over barriers.

- Fixed some text on chips and guns.

- Weapon Shop now unlocks properly and unable to go to it earlier.

- Fixed a controller bug with tutorial.

- Made it so you still get "Flawless" if you have armor. Previously would prevent you from getting an "S" Rank.