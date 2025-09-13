Optimized the lag issue that occurred after friendly units moved when there were a large number of enemies.

Fixed the problem where equipping duplicate single pieces of a set could still trigger the set effect.

Fixed the issue where enemies sometimes failed to use summoning skills.

Fixed the unit overlap problem caused by charge - type skills in certain scenarios.

Fixed the camera position lock issue caused by the "Height Modification" skill.

Fixed the occasional issue where the "Height Modification" skill did not consume energy.

Fixed the incorrect action of the "Fierce Minion" when in the Kinetic Recovery state.

Fixed the issue where enemy units stopped attacking due to AI adjustments.

Fixed the abnormal display of the unit list after a unit died.

Fixed the misalignment issue of multi - tile occupying units caused by terrain collapse.