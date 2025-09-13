Welcome to Astral Throne's third content update!

We’re fleshing out the Encounter pool with new maps, story scenes, and mechanics.

Patch Notes 1.3.0

New Encounters

Act 1

New Chapter 1 Skirmish: Bella Marina

New Skirmish: Bosco Workshop

New Skirmish: Drivasto Ospedale

New Battle: Ambush!

Act 2

New Skirmish: Ring Around the Moatsy

New Skirmish: Empoisonne Swamp

New Battle: Ordinator of the Vault

Gameplay Additions

Cetus’s Teleportals no longer have cooldowns

Added a Custom Game option to turn off the Campaign (Run) Time Limit, so you can spend as long as you want in acts If this option is turned on, empty Encounters in the World Map will no longer turn into Skirmishes after a couple moves



Bugs Fixed

Forcefields and Teleporters are more clearly on/off or on cooldown

Fixed issue where Forcefield and Teleporter states would not properly save and load

Recruitable Militia Hetja can no longer spawn more than once in a run

Consumables used from the Caravan from Units with a full inventory will no longer refuse to discard themselves after exhausting their stacks

Optimized Stardust visual effect

Adjusted some UI elements

If this feels a little underwhelming, don’t worry, we have some big news coming in the next couple months! Stay tuned…