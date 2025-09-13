 Skip to content
Major 13 September 2025 Build 19965972 Edited 13 September 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to Astral Throne's third content update!

We’re fleshing out the Encounter pool with new maps, story scenes, and mechanics.

Patch Notes 1.3.0

New Encounters

Act 1

  • New Chapter 1 Skirmish: Bella Marina

  • New Skirmish: Bosco Workshop

  • New Skirmish: Drivasto Ospedale

  • New Battle: Ambush!

Act 2

  • New Skirmish: Ring Around the Moatsy

  • New Skirmish: Empoisonne Swamp

  • New Battle: Ordinator of the Vault

Gameplay Additions

  • Cetus’s Teleportals no longer have cooldowns

  • Added a Custom Game option to turn off the Campaign (Run) Time Limit, so you can spend as long as you want in acts

    • If this option is turned on, empty Encounters in the World Map will no longer turn into Skirmishes after a couple moves

Bugs Fixed

  • Forcefields and Teleporters are more clearly on/off or on cooldown

  • Fixed issue where Forcefield and Teleporter states would not properly save and load

  • Recruitable Militia Hetja can no longer spawn more than once in a run

  • Consumables used from the Caravan from Units with a full inventory will no longer refuse to discard themselves after exhausting their stacks

  • Optimized Stardust visual effect

  • Adjusted some UI elements

If this feels a little underwhelming, don’t worry, we have some big news coming in the next couple months! Stay tuned…

Changed files in this update

