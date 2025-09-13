Welcome to Astral Throne's third content update!
We’re fleshing out the Encounter pool with new maps, story scenes, and mechanics.
Patch Notes 1.3.0
New Encounters
Act 1
New Chapter 1 Skirmish: Bella Marina
New Skirmish: Bosco Workshop
New Skirmish: Drivasto Ospedale
New Battle: Ambush!
Act 2
New Skirmish: Ring Around the Moatsy
New Skirmish: Empoisonne Swamp
New Battle: Ordinator of the Vault
Gameplay Additions
Cetus’s Teleportals no longer have cooldowns
Added a Custom Game option to turn off the Campaign (Run) Time Limit, so you can spend as long as you want in acts
If this option is turned on, empty Encounters in the World Map will no longer turn into Skirmishes after a couple moves
Bugs Fixed
Forcefields and Teleporters are more clearly on/off or on cooldown
Fixed issue where Forcefield and Teleporter states would not properly save and load
Recruitable Militia Hetja can no longer spawn more than once in a run
Consumables used from the Caravan from Units with a full inventory will no longer refuse to discard themselves after exhausting their stacks
Optimized Stardust visual effect
Adjusted some UI elements
If this feels a little underwhelming, don’t worry, we have some big news coming in the next couple months! Stay tuned…
Changed files in this update