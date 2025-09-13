 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19965970
Update notes via Steam Community
-Improved footsteps
-Added new power system for enemy spawning in dungeons. Each day the "power" is calculated based the average sanity of the lobby dictating how many and what kind of enemies will spawn. Lower sanity equals higher number or more dangerous enemies.
-Surface enemies now have a despawn timer the checks if they are visible to any players

