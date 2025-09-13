 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19965758 Edited 13 September 2025 – 02:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Content!
- New effect: Resonance
Creates an AoE burst around an enemy. Can be triggered by items. Does nothing by default, but gets powered up by items.
- New effect: Tuning
Tuning gets applied to enemies via certain items. Upon 5 stacks of tuning, it gets removed and triggers resonance.
- New Hastur Phase 2 Attack

New Items!
- Conductor’s Baton
- Tuning Fork
- Electric Guitar
- Rubber Chicken
- Triangle
- Moldable Clay
- Aluminum Sheet
- Magnifying Glass
- Rubber Band
- Sentient Blade

Quality of Life!
- Enemies spawned in by altars now have more visual distinction from other enemies
- Balanced Hastur phase 2 so that you can’t stay in one place as easily
- Fixed Hastur pillar textures
- Rebalanced enemy gold drops
- Removed the ability to toggle items off (all unlocked items are always enabled now)
- Added a confirmation panel when exiting a run
- Inputs now update custom control changes immediately and switch to keyboard/controller if an input switch is detected

Bug Fixes!
- In online room scene, exit button now disappears when you’re currently in a lobby
- Colors swapped for item categories in hub world
- Fixed item size in the display on the left
- Online client HUDs no longer take pausing to appear
- Fixed a bug where the online host would have more time in area 2 than other players
- Fixed a bug where the bruiser could shoot across the map with multiple charged punches
- Exiting a run now disconnects properly in online
- Total runs will only increase when a run is completed (starting a run and immediately exiting doesn’t count towards total runs)
- Coffee Cup item is now default

