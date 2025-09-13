New Content!

- New effect: Resonance

Creates an AoE burst around an enemy. Can be triggered by items. Does nothing by default, but gets powered up by items.

- New effect: Tuning

Tuning gets applied to enemies via certain items. Upon 5 stacks of tuning, it gets removed and triggers resonance.

- New Hastur Phase 2 Attack



New Items!

- Conductor’s Baton

- Tuning Fork

- Electric Guitar

- Rubber Chicken

- Triangle

- Moldable Clay

- Aluminum Sheet

- Magnifying Glass

- Rubber Band

- Sentient Blade



Quality of Life!

- Enemies spawned in by altars now have more visual distinction from other enemies

- Balanced Hastur phase 2 so that you can’t stay in one place as easily

- Fixed Hastur pillar textures

- Rebalanced enemy gold drops

- Removed the ability to toggle items off (all unlocked items are always enabled now)

- Added a confirmation panel when exiting a run

- Inputs now update custom control changes immediately and switch to keyboard/controller if an input switch is detected



Bug Fixes!

- In online room scene, exit button now disappears when you’re currently in a lobby

- Colors swapped for item categories in hub world

- Fixed item size in the display on the left

- Online client HUDs no longer take pausing to appear

- Fixed a bug where the online host would have more time in area 2 than other players

- Fixed a bug where the bruiser could shoot across the map with multiple charged punches

- Exiting a run now disconnects properly in online

- Total runs will only increase when a run is completed (starting a run and immediately exiting doesn’t count towards total runs)

- Coffee Cup item is now default

