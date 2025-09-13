- Momentum is now kept while releasing or shooting the ball

- Rework cyborg electrified grab into a spammable blink

- Added electrified thruster on Cyborg beetle (shoot a thruster ball with laser!)

- Increase size of Cyborg beetle laser hit detection

- Buff Cyborg laser cooldown (40s -> 35s)

- Rework Earth-boring beetle hole ability

- Nerf Earth-boring beetle ramp lifetime (12.5s -> 7.5s)

- Nerf rhino ball ability stun duration (3.5s -> 2s)

- Nerf Tiger beetle teleport cooldown (15s -> 20s)

- Buff Tiger beetle by not fully resetting headbutt cooldown on teleport

- Added new sounds

- Added Fungus beetle emote

- Fix chat going off screen when joining a lobby

- Fix ground indicator square visual bug

- Fix Cyborg beetle shooting itself while looking down

- Fix normal ability being used while ball is being grabbed and pressing Q

- Fix nametag player cloning

- Fix camera locking onto dungballs

- Fix pirate map issues

- Fix Tiger beetle teleporting through net counting as a goal

- Hopefully fix all players ready but not starting bug