 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19965671 Edited 13 September 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Momentum is now kept while releasing or shooting the ball

- Rework cyborg electrified grab into a spammable blink

- Added electrified thruster on Cyborg beetle (shoot a thruster ball with laser!)

- Increase size of Cyborg beetle laser hit detection

- Buff Cyborg laser cooldown (40s -> 35s)

- Rework Earth-boring beetle hole ability

- Nerf Earth-boring beetle ramp lifetime (12.5s -> 7.5s)

- Nerf rhino ball ability stun duration (3.5s -> 2s)

- Nerf Tiger beetle teleport cooldown (15s -> 20s)

- Buff Tiger beetle by not fully resetting headbutt cooldown on teleport

- Added new sounds

- Added Fungus beetle emote

- Fix chat going off screen when joining a lobby

- Fix ground indicator square visual bug

- Fix Cyborg beetle shooting itself while looking down

- Fix normal ability being used while ball is being grabbed and pressing Q

- Fix nametag player cloning

- Fix camera locking onto dungballs

- Fix pirate map issues

- Fix Tiger beetle teleporting through net counting as a goal

- Hopefully fix all players ready but not starting bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 3821881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link