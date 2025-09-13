- Momentum is now kept while releasing or shooting the ball
- Rework cyborg electrified grab into a spammable blink
- Added electrified thruster on Cyborg beetle (shoot a thruster ball with laser!)
- Increase size of Cyborg beetle laser hit detection
- Buff Cyborg laser cooldown (40s -> 35s)
- Rework Earth-boring beetle hole ability
- Nerf Earth-boring beetle ramp lifetime (12.5s -> 7.5s)
- Nerf rhino ball ability stun duration (3.5s -> 2s)
- Nerf Tiger beetle teleport cooldown (15s -> 20s)
- Buff Tiger beetle by not fully resetting headbutt cooldown on teleport
- Added new sounds
- Added Fungus beetle emote
- Fix chat going off screen when joining a lobby
- Fix ground indicator square visual bug
- Fix Cyborg beetle shooting itself while looking down
- Fix normal ability being used while ball is being grabbed and pressing Q
- Fix nametag player cloning
- Fix camera locking onto dungballs
- Fix pirate map issues
- Fix Tiger beetle teleporting through net counting as a goal
- Hopefully fix all players ready but not starting bug
Changed files in this update