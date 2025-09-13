Chaos Portal is now less consistent. It was creating the same tile and is now more random. It may be less consistent for seeding, but realistically the random tiles were not providing everyone the same stuff in 99% of scenarios anyway, and I'm sure no one will notice or care.



You could somehow search with the enemy queue open and screw stuff up. Instead it will just close the queue now.



Arsonist + Smith removed. I think. I went to change this interaction because while it made sense to me, it really made no sense to someone without behind the scenes info. Anyway, it was already changed and just never uploaded.



Tweaked the Drifter trait. It now gives you 3 malignancies. It's just too strong, and frankly I think this isn't even close to enough. If you hate this change, come complain on the discord- I don't hate that some traits are better than others, but this one trivializes non-bosses sometimes. This was already done as a potential tweak, but I figured I'd let it loose on you guys and see how it fares.



Changed the player icon in the chest room. It was the old jester hat.



New crossroads art, beam of light art, player portrait cuz why not, and a few others I'm forgetting now. Most of these were spur of the moment changes; I felt like doodling. if you hate these, let me know via discord or email. I will genuinely take into consideration complaints, heh.



Minor bug fixes and minor art tweaks.That's it for now. I was hoping to sneak something a little more interesting like a new tile, trait, or other little bonus, but I didn't have anything in the wings and I felt like pushing this tonight. It's possible this breaks something unforeseen; it's possible I left something weird in here that I forgot I added months ago... Hope not!