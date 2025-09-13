It is now possible to read digitally stored books with the R key.

Storing books digitally no longer requires light, since the devices that can store them all have their own.

Fixed bugs with scanning duplicate books and fiction books un-reading themselves when scanned into a computer.

The advanced inventory manager can now unload into containers.

Clarified some text involving the Tacoma Ranch missions.

Prevented some situations where items could overflow the per-tile limit.

Fixed vehicle parts being unrepairable after being removed.

More helicopter adjustments, these mostly minor.

Some vending machines can now use your bank balance.

Several CBMs which were previously passive now require a small energy investment to keep running. These are muscle augmentation, recoil compensators, wired reflexes, and cerebral enhancer. In the future, the stat boost CBMs are going to give a small stat penalty when unpowered, but for now they just stop giving their bonus. This is part of an overall push to make CBMs less of a no brainer to install, and more something where you want to weigh potential pros and cons in your loadout.

Psychopaths no longer get a morale buff from chatting with their friends. Currently, this is now giving a minor morale penalty, but I plan to remove that too in the near future. They don't hate you (or even necessarily dislike you), they just don't see the world like you do.

Added a prompt to putting an item in a soft container within a smaller container (e.g. a baggie in a coat pocket) to take the container out if its parent container is too big to accommodate whatever you're trying to insert.

Reduced the appearance of animals and fungal enemies in orchards. Due to a json error, it was placing them with the wrong method and potentially putting huge groups of cows and wasps and zombies and fungal flowers all bunched together. That's very funny, but inappropriate for a random orchard.

Farms in general have fewer monsters.

Fixed an issue involving duplicating generators.

Removed homemade rockets. These were an ancient item that made no sense, were really difficult to even get the recipe for or make, and they were doing almost a thousand damage. I'm really not sure what was going on there.

Removed the stag beetle in all its forms. I know the beetle was very funny, but it was also infinitely exploitable to clear out towns without really presenting any threat to the player. It will likely be re-added to the megafauna mod just for fun.

Toned down shopping cart spawns. I don't know what happened but there were way too many all of a sudden.

Fixed aranean mutatagen having the wrong chemical.

Updated the descriptions for most martial arts. Some were incorrectly reporting that they worked with claws, others were not mentioning it when they actually did.

Backported a huge heap of typification and mapification PRs from DDA. This should fix an issue where monsters in the vicinity of an explosion that was near the edge of the reality bubble (a crater, in most cases) could be teleported closer to the player.



A couple of big known bugs in this release:

Giving food to the refugee center beggars is still weird, it should be fixed soon but I didn't quite get to it this round.