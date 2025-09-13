REDESIGN UI & CLOUDS

The UI backgrounds have been redesigned.



The cloud animation in the background has much improved.



Updated the Shuffled Sky logo to be brighter and have three cards.



Improved light mode readability.







QUESTS & PROGRESSION REWORK

There are now quests! Quests will be the new way of unlocking content!





You have up to 3 active quests, which are pulled from your quest deck.



Each day that passes, you store another quest draw and a reroll, up to 5. (whether you boot the game or not).



Completing quests can unlock new cards, classes, campaigns, relics and points of interests.



Minimum of 1 active quest. So you can always progress.



Quests are NOT randomly generated, There are currently 44 different quests which unlocks 142 pieces of content.



There are some extra quests for the demo, that are skipped if you bought the game.



Quest progress is tracked amongst multiple sessions and playthroughs.



You can reset your progress by deleting your profile in the options menu.







CHALLENGES



10 Unique challenges have been added to the game!



Challenges add special rules to an entire campaign and can be unlocked through quests. Completing the challenge also completes the quest, and thus unlocks new content.



Once unlocked, they can be tried as many times as you like.



The 10 challenges:



The Improviser: Starting deck is unknown.



The Tale: Two random heroes.



The Believers: Relic chests are replaced with altars.



The Artisan: Start with 1 hero and 8 crystals.



The Hero: Start with 1 hero that gets 5 upgrades per level.



The Accursed: Start with 4 heroes and 2 curses.



The Humbled: Start with 4 heroes but cannot bring cards/coins between levels.



The Explorers: Random abilities on heroes and mercenaries.



The Tide: More enemies.



The Havoc: Random extra ability on enemies.







DISCOVERY & EXPANDED ENCYCLOPEDIA



Many relics, cards, abilities will appear black inside both the game and the encyclopedia until first discovered.



The encyclopedia will show your progress in how much content you have unlocked and discovered.



Hero classes, Campaign types and points of interest have been integrated into the encyclopedia.



Locked entries are hidden inside the encyclopedia by default, but can be shown using a checkbox.



If cheat mode is used, the names of undiscovered encyclopedia entries is revealed.



You can now text filter abilities on a specific element.













GAMEPLAY



Renamed "Reflection" card to "Reflect". Reflect cards can now be used on wood placed in water.



Tablet of Elements has been added. Showing you which elements you have unlocked.



Stepping stones placed in water, becomes liftable rocks when water is missing.





There is now a much bigger chance to spawn large rooms as part of a level.



Improved the placement of walls inside the mountain pass and volcano biomes.



Added stalagmites to the volcano biome.



Many new secret rooms have been added to all biomes, and some have been reworked. Adding more variety than just invisible paths.







BALANCE



New status effect: GRACE. Whenever a creature escapes from CC (stunned, frozen, confusion). They are given a grace period where they are immune to such negative effects.



The duration of Stuns and other debilitating status effects can no longer be refreshed until after they have expired (and grace period is over).



Overwatch now has a minimum range of 1 and lets you cast support abilities on yourself.



End of turn effects now trigger when all party members are done with their actions.



Advanced elements added to basic abilities now have priority in discerning which ability it becomes.



Advanced elements now count for +2 levels when added to abilities using the same base elements.



Treant boss now has a passive: "To Its Roots".



Scion of Moss now cleanses its negative effects on passive trigger.



Enemies no longer take a turn of movement inside the level when closing the pause menu.



Forget/Learn/Prepare crystals can now be used on empty ability slots.



Enemies no longer try to destroy obelisks in combat.



You can no longer be slowed below a minimum of 1 movement speed.



Booster packs no longer contain other booster packs.







DESIGN



Cards now rotate in hand and when dragging them around.



Hand UI is now drawn above the backpack and deck.



Backpack and deck show maximum when over half full and hovering over.



Level up buttons will show a preview of which other stats go up in green.



Minimap now has a new icon for unused workstations.



Braziers now show a gem when they are part of a puzzle, that indicates if they are correctly on or off.





Map editor was changed, scales with screen size and can have a scrollbar.



You can now Cut-copy-paste text (CTRL + X/C/V) from a textbox.



Party member boxes are more animated when creating a party.



Slightly reduced amount of tutorial dialogue.



Left final boss levels are no longer shown as an [X] in overworld.



Overworld caves and other level features are hidden if that level is blocked.





Blinded status is now consider for calculating the Enemy damage preview.



Added a new animation and message for when moving through entangling vines in combat.



Abilities upgraded by a "Spade" card now show a + icon.



Centralized the status icons for large creatures.



Increased the speed of ability descriptions appearing in the top-left.





Improved shadows and performance for blocks pushed into a pit.



The sound for every card added to an ability pitches upward.



Torches are removed when their adjacent block is destroyed.



Added hover text to many buttons on the title screen, character creation, settings menu and encyclopedia.



Improved the hero overview icon.











BUGFIXES



Fixed a crash that would occur when selecting a class after manually deleting all characters in character creation.



Fixed a crash caused by using a hero's main ability (Q) after destroying all their abilities with the workbench.



Fixed a crash caused by canceling the dragging of a card that came from an ability, while another hero with less abilities is selected in combat.



Fixed a potential crash that could occur when pressing the edge of horizontal radio buttons.



Fixed an issue where the world save file could be corrupted if saved the exact moment a card was used.





Fixed a rare bug where rooms that require a signal, would spawn with levers that could circumvent the puzzle.



Fixed a bug where levers could not be used while a speed pad is active.



Fixed a bug where some attribute upgrade buttons would not work as expected when some attributes reached 10.



Fixed a bug with the Map editor where placed wiring mergers did not work properly until restart.



Fixed a bug where "Suppressive Fire" ability would give an incorrect amount of armor and give it to the wrong ally.



Fixed a bug where a stunned party member, would sometimes be stunned indefinitely.



Fixed various tiny issues in the Tutorial.



Fixed a bug where chests inside the Dryad's final boss level were unopenable.



Fixed a bug where attribute buffs/debuffs on dead characters were made permanent.





Fixed a visual bug where the main ability indicator overlapped with the tile jump indicators.



Fixed a visual bug where an open dropdown list for screen resolution would not be closed between settings screens.



Fixed a visual bug where text can slide off screen.



Fixed a visual bug where the Camera moves when resizing the screen inside level.



Fixed a visual bug where delay for UI particles did not work properly.



Fixed a visual bug where the Map editor checkbox was inconsistently checked in pause menu.



Fixed a visual bug where the camera would move around when clicking the Map button.



Fixed a visual bug where the Map button was shown in tutorial.



Fixed a visual bug where list selector text would go out of bounds while scrolling.



Fixed a visual bug where your dragged card would be drawn behind inventories opened with hotkeys.



Fixed a visual bug where the info UI was stuck showing relic information.



Fixed a visual bug that could cause the encyclopedia to not be properly sorted.



A bit late, but it is finally here! The progression rework!I hope this new system really motivates exploring the game and everything it has to offer in a different way!It helps me to stay motivated to see how much Shuffled Sky has improved over the last year... Statistically speaking however... The game is really struggling, and because of that so am I. Although I fully intend to finish this game, it also means that things must change, one way or another!~Voided[*] Fixed a visual bug where the radiobuttons on top in the keybindings screen could not hovered over properly.