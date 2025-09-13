 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 September 2025 Build 19965363 Edited 13 September 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I hope you're all enjoying The Bleakest Keep!

The game is pretty challenging, but I am making a few changes to make some things a little easier. This update also includes some bug fixes and optimization.

Changes

  • Once you reach level 3, healing and healing potions will now only become 2.5x more expensive instead of 3x more.

  • If you pick up a weapon when low on that weapon's total type of ammo, you will be given a little bit of ammo when you pick up the weapon. Only applies to projectile, regular, and heavy weapons.

  • The Healing Revolver is now more durable.

  • One of Arachne's attacks has been slowed down.

  • Adjusted the amount of level 3 enemies.

  • Adjusted the amount of level 4 enemies.

  • Armored shotgun zombies now only deal 10 HP of damage instead of 20 HP of damage with their shotgun.

  • Werewolves now resist less damage while howling.

  • Fire will now only deal 1 HP of damage when you land on top of it after being knocked back.

  • Adjusted speed potion so it should be easier to control where you're moving while using multiple speed potions.

Bug Fixes

  • Level 3 should be much more optimized now. If you're frame rate was much lower during this level compared to the others, you should notice the improvement.

  • Melee attacks not resetting while using the hold to attack option should be fixed.

  • The Frying Pan should now be effective towards the armored shotgun zombies.

  • Vampire and werewolf eyes now change once defeated.

  • Fixed the tricky knife description incorrectly saying "active" when "activate" should be used.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3231521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link