I hope you're all enjoying The Bleakest Keep!
The game is pretty challenging, but I am making a few changes to make some things a little easier. This update also includes some bug fixes and optimization.
Changes
Once you reach level 3, healing and healing potions will now only become 2.5x more expensive instead of 3x more.
If you pick up a weapon when low on that weapon's total type of ammo, you will be given a little bit of ammo when you pick up the weapon. Only applies to projectile, regular, and heavy weapons.
The Healing Revolver is now more durable.
One of Arachne's attacks has been slowed down.
Adjusted the amount of level 3 enemies.
Adjusted the amount of level 4 enemies.
Armored shotgun zombies now only deal 10 HP of damage instead of 20 HP of damage with their shotgun.
Werewolves now resist less damage while howling.
Fire will now only deal 1 HP of damage when you land on top of it after being knocked back.
Adjusted speed potion so it should be easier to control where you're moving while using multiple speed potions.
Bug Fixes
Level 3 should be much more optimized now. If you're frame rate was much lower during this level compared to the others, you should notice the improvement.
Melee attacks not resetting while using the hold to attack option should be fixed.
The Frying Pan should now be effective towards the armored shotgun zombies.
Vampire and werewolf eyes now change once defeated.
Fixed the tricky knife description incorrectly saying "active" when "activate" should be used.
