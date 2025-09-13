I hope you're all enjoying The Bleakest Keep!

The game is pretty challenging, but I am making a few changes to make some things a little easier. This update also includes some bug fixes and optimization.

Changes

Once you reach level 3, healing and healing potions will now only become 2.5x more expensive instead of 3x more.

If you pick up a weapon when low on that weapon's total type of ammo, you will be given a little bit of ammo when you pick up the weapon. Only applies to projectile, regular, and heavy weapons.

The Healing Revolver is now more durable.

One of Arachne's attacks has been slowed down.

Adjusted the amount of level 3 enemies.

Adjusted the amount of level 4 enemies.

Armored shotgun zombies now only deal 10 HP of damage instead of 20 HP of damage with their shotgun.

Werewolves now resist less damage while howling.

Fire will now only deal 1 HP of damage when you land on top of it after being knocked back.