This release lays the foundation for competitive play: synchronized starts, identical seeded boards, fair first-move protection, and real-time result sharing. It makes races feel truly head-to-head while keeping gameplay responsive and local.
Built for the upcoming Ranked mode
The systems added here include deterministic board generation, countdown synchronization, progress reporting, finish validation, and time penalties. These are the core building blocks for Ranked, enabling fair matchmaking, reliable result tracking, and future anti-cheat checks.
Thank you
Special thanks to our playtesters and everyone still reporting issues. Your feedback keeps sharpening the experience and directly shaped this update.
Update/Patch Notes
Versus
Added a brand‑new Versus mode where everyone plays the same board at the same time.
Fair starts: the board is pre-cleared in the middle so no one hits a bomb on the first move, and the starting area isn’t a perfect square/rectangle to prevent guess-starts.
Hitting a bomb no longer ends your run; it adds a 5‑second time penalty and you can keep going.
Progress bars now reflect actual solving progress and hit 100% when you finish.
Results screen shows each player’s status: “Waiting” if still playing, or time, bomb hits (+penalty), and final time if finished. The winner is highlighted.
Coop
Fixed a rare issue where a player’s cursor could stick around after leaving the game and returning to the lobby.
Lobby
New host‑only game type selector (Co‑Op / Versus). Only the host can change it, but everyone sees the selection update instantly.
Lobby player list and ready status refresh more reliably when players join/leave or settings change.
UI/UX
Countdown overhaul: large numbers with a “stadium pop” effect and a clear “Go!” signal..
Player list in Versus shows live progress bars; your own time updates in real time while you play.
Stability & Resets
Restarting in Versus now fully resets the board, countdown, player list, and results so you’re never stuck with old data.
Improved scene transitions to prevent leftover UI or objects from previous runs.
Networking & Fairness
Everyone plays on identical boards (seeded) for a level playing field.
Only essential information (progress and results) is shared; your actual board actions stay local to you.
These updates make Versus fast and fair, clean up lobby and restart flows, and polish the overall look and feel.
Changed files in this update