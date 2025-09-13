The King announces new Patch Notes!

New skins! This time we are diving into Brazillian culture!

-Vish team

Weekly Champions

1º Chappll

2º sorryu404

3º mcmurt

NEW Skins

Graffiti Rogue (Rogue)

-Critical kills leave behind a tag!

Iara (Siren)

-The mermaids from Brasil!

Berimbow Archer (Archer)

-Capoeira!

Coolgaceiro (Coolboy)

-Legendary outlaw from the Brazilian backlands

Botomancer (Sharkmancer)

-The pink dolphins of freshwater also have a legend, a ladies' man legend!

Bardion (Bard)

-A classic instrument from the northeast, make people dance! MAKE THEM (:

Heroes

Coolboy - BUFF

-Snow Devil scale 120% -> 160%

-Snow Devil frostbite 20 -> 30

Biomancer (Spider) - BUFF

-Summon Krasiling biomass cost 25 -> 20

Cupid - BUFF

-Arrow cooldown 2s -> 1.5s

Items

Retromancer's Armor - NERF

-Radius 6u -> 3u