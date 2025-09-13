The King announces new Patch Notes!
New skins! This time we are diving into Brazillian culture!
-Vish team
Weekly Champions
1º Chappll
2º sorryu404
3º mcmurt
NEW Skins
Graffiti Rogue (Rogue)
-Critical kills leave behind a tag!
Iara (Siren)
-The mermaids from Brasil!
Berimbow Archer (Archer)
-Capoeira!
Coolgaceiro (Coolboy)
-Legendary outlaw from the Brazilian backlands
Botomancer (Sharkmancer)
-The pink dolphins of freshwater also have a legend, a ladies' man legend!
Bardion (Bard)
-A classic instrument from the northeast, make people dance! MAKE THEM (:
Heroes
Coolboy - BUFF
-Snow Devil scale 120% -> 160%
-Snow Devil frostbite 20 -> 30
Biomancer (Spider) - BUFF
-Summon Krasiling biomass cost 25 -> 20
Cupid - BUFF
-Arrow cooldown 2s -> 1.5s
Items
Retromancer's Armor - NERF
-Radius 6u -> 3u
Changed files in this update