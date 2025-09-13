 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19965233
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where certain draw cards would still trigger a reshuffle even when both the discard pile and draw pile were empty.
2. The Onmyoji card “Same-Name Calamity” has been adjusted: it now links with the farthest same-name spirit in front, allowing it to target one more enemy.

