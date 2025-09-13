Operation Athena – Major Update #11



We’ve pushed a new major update for Operation Athena, bringing weapon system refinements, map work, optimizations, and a massive leap forward in AI behavior with the introduction of the Tactical AI Coordinator.

Core Gameplay & Weapon Updates





Singleplayer Mode Returns: Singleplayer has been fully reintegrated into the main menu, allowing players to experience Operation Athena on their own. Explore maps, test tactics, and refine your skills without a squad. This mode ensures everyone can enjoy the game, whether practicing solo or experimenting with new loadouts and strategies.

Weapon Adjustments: Recoil tuning, pistol improvements, and sparks added to gunfire for enhanced feedback.

Animation System: New animation system restored and reintegrated with bypass code for stability.

Reload & Running Fixes: Resolved a bug with reloading while sprinting, ensuring smoother gunplay flow.

Gun Parent Updates: Core adjustments applied to weapon parent logic to better support new systems.

AI & Tactical Systems

Tactical AI Coordinator:

Enemy NPCs are now managed by the Tactical AI Coordinator, a new system that groups AI into squads for smarter, team-based behavior.

Enemies can now take and hold cover rather than rushing blindly.





AI better maintains tactical spacing, avoiding unrealistic clustering.





Units will fall back defensively when under heavy fire.





Coordinated movements create more realistic and intense combat scenarios, making encounters feel like you’re fighting against trained operators instead of isolated bots.





This system raises the bar for immersion and challenge across every level.

Map & Environment Work

Woodlands Map: Continued work and quick push updates, including asset and texture refinements.

Art Gallery: Hostage AI spawn fix applied, plus ongoing adjustments for balance.

Sandstorm: Added an additional window plank to floor one as a ramp for additional environmental movement.

Federal Building:

Removed 24 unnecessary windows for optimization.





Security glass Nanite disabled for performance improvements.





Windows reset with new default sleeping state settings.





General Optimization: Asset modifications and environmental refinements applied across multiple maps resulting in lowered VRAM usage and smaller game size.

System & Code Fixes

Glass Optimization: Multiple glass objects streamlined to reduce GPU load.

Field Master Actor: Now properly destroys after one second on creation, preventing lingering references.

AI Spawn Logic: Tactical AI Coordinator integrated into AI spawn logic across all maps—AI spawns now plug directly into the system on creation.

Gamepad Support: Partial controller support now available with additional button mappings. Continued work toward full support is underway.

Impact

This update transforms how combat feels in Operation Athena. With the Tactical AI Coordinator, enemies act like cohesive squads, making firefights more engaging and tactical. Combined with weapon refinements, animation system updates, and continuous map improvements, the game is sharper, smarter, and more immersive than ever.

🔥⚔️🎮 Thank you for your continued support and feedback—your playtesting drives these changes forward.



