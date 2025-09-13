Update 1.3.0 - Living Cheese

Become the cheese in the new Living Cheese game mode! Evade the grasps of hungry peasants to score points, catch the cheese to take control next round. Compete for the best escape streak. Special thanks to Laff for creating original cheese control mod.

CHANGES:

- Added new Living Cheese game mode

- Added more default skins

- Achievements can now be earned in offline mode



There is now an official community run Discord server: https://discord.gg/QhMBJsXv

Follow me on Twitter for news, updates, and future games: https://twitter.com/the_interviewed