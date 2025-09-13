-Fixed an issue where the screen would remain blurry after triggering a certain scene.

-Fixed an issue where Emi's Headpat ending name would not be displayed.

-Fixed an issue where Saty's headpat meter would not fills at a certain point.

-Updated the Auto Mode so it functions better with certain events.

-Updated the "Show More Text" arrow so it disappears in all scenarios of advancing dialogue when it isn't eneded.

-Changed the naming scheme for versions to integers instead of 1.1, 1.2, etc.