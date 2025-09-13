 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19965008 Edited 13 September 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. You no longer have to wait to refresh your pet at the Pet Shop in the second round.

2. The Black Shop now sells Pet Enhancement Pills.

3. A new "Rich" gold enchantment has been added, increasing gold earned in battle by 100%.

4. Item names now display a ★ tier, with higher ★ tiers indicating stronger equipment.

5. The orange "War God" enchantment now increases all abilities by +500.

6. The enchantment crafting interface in the Enchanting Shop now displays enchantment effects.

7. The Shield skill - Taunt now has a new Guardian effect, protecting pets with less than 1/4 HP from damage.

