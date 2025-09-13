1. You no longer have to wait to refresh your pet at the Pet Shop in the second round.

2. The Black Shop now sells Pet Enhancement Pills.

3. A new "Rich" gold enchantment has been added, increasing gold earned in battle by 100%.

4. Item names now display a ★ tier, with higher ★ tiers indicating stronger equipment.

5. The orange "War God" enchantment now increases all abilities by +500.

6. The enchantment crafting interface in the Enchanting Shop now displays enchantment effects.

7. The Shield skill - Taunt now has a new Guardian effect, protecting pets with less than 1/4 HP from damage.