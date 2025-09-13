First and foremost, thank you all so much for filing these bugs. They help a massive amount in improving the game. I’ve combed through all of the Discord bugs, as well as the ones submitted directly through the Katanaut game, and I deeply appreciate every single one of them! I’ve addressed everything I’ve seen below, aside from a Linux-related issue that could take more time to implement (I don’t officially support it, but I can make headway in my free time). With all patches there can be a little regression, because I implement and test these myself, so I appreciate your patience if anything regresses or comes back. Thank you for the support <3



- Fixed an issue where users would see a black screen after the flash-back event that happens on run #5.

- Increasing duration of melee hit box to help improve hit detection.

- Increased engine tick-rate from 50 -> 60 to help improve player input capture.

- Removing orb spawn during "big attack" on final boss -- they're too high.

- Fixed music timing after final boss death.

- Fixed unintended camera jerk effect during final scene.

- Updated elevator physics on level 6, and elevator door will always remain open while the elevator is not active, and will only close during movement.

- Fixed a dialog conflict between attempt #5's intro scene, and killing the final boss simultaneously.

- Updated various zombie sounds during cut scenes.

- Fixed issue where slow-time was removed when using a syringe or skill orb while in outer space.

- Discarding empty bug report messages from being sent to discord.

- Increased the hit box on guns so they properly land on enemies.

- Fixed issue where using syringes would flash-bang players using OpenGL(compatibility mode).

- Fixed issue where bleed was not being correctly applied.

- Fixed issue with some NPC's spawning their discovery rewards inside of a nearby wall.

- Updated the physics on items so they're less likely to go into a wall.