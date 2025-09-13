Hello everyone, today I am posting the changes for the 0.14.6 update. This one is a little bigger than the usual patch so here is the changelog:
Research slowed down by 50%
Tanks are ~50% cheaper
AI is much more aggressive and dangerous
AI will now build tanks and navies more often
Graphical fix for strategic weapons
Small UI changes
Many bugfixes
Leader level-ups can now be automated on a per-character basis
Significant performance optimizations while looking at highly populated planets
Some projects have been rebalanced or fixed to match their intended purpose
NOTE:
I am currently investigating any crashes to desktop you can find- but I have so far been unable to consistently replicate the issue. If you experience any game crashes, please send me the save file at flomgusgames@gmail.com.
Changed files in this update