13 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, today I am posting the changes for the 0.14.6 update. This one is a little bigger than the usual patch so here is the changelog:

  • Research slowed down by 50%

  • Tanks are ~50% cheaper

  • AI is much more aggressive and dangerous

  • AI will now build tanks and navies more often

  • Graphical fix for strategic weapons

  • Small UI changes

  • Many bugfixes

  • Leader level-ups can now be automated on a per-character basis

  • Significant performance optimizations while looking at highly populated planets

  • Some projects have been rebalanced or fixed to match their intended purpose

NOTE:
I am currently investigating any crashes to desktop you can find- but I have so far been unable to consistently replicate the issue. If you experience any game crashes, please send me the save file at flomgusgames@gmail.com.

