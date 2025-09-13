- specials are now unique per ship

- you need to use each ship on levels 1,2 and 5 to unlock them

- for existing players with global kills 10k and 20k some specials are unlocked now by default

- added rail gun as extra special to the heavy ship

- bonus level speed decreased

- lazer weapon dmg increased on higher lvl

- reinforcment special extended by 20 sec

- artillery bullets speed decreased to stay longer on screen

- plasma minigun and plasma shotgun are now controlled by burst button after activation

- ammo for consumable extra weapons are now displayed above ship

- during pause menu music is now muted

- fixed glitch when using burst btn it switch weapon during plasma minigun special