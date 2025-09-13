- specials are now unique per ship
- you need to use each ship on levels 1,2 and 5 to unlock them
- for existing players with global kills 10k and 20k some specials are unlocked now by default
- added rail gun as extra special to the heavy ship
- bonus level speed decreased
- lazer weapon dmg increased on higher lvl
- reinforcment special extended by 20 sec
- artillery bullets speed decreased to stay longer on screen
- plasma minigun and plasma shotgun are now controlled by burst button after activation
- ammo for consumable extra weapons are now displayed above ship
- during pause menu music is now muted
- fixed glitch when using burst btn it switch weapon during plasma minigun special
