🎨 Visuals

🌱Rotation variation added to ragdolls when killing enemies

🌱Dryads blinking animation fix

🌱Added a fix for a situation where a guard could be KO and still be standing





🌸 UI

🌱Moonstone Ring now uses lore accurate name of the Moon Lord (if imported from Serpent in the Staglands files) in game feed when reflecting damage

🌱Guide movies no longer finish after exiting the menu when hitting Esc to do so

🌱Softer sound for when Action Bar is finished filling during combat

🌱 Added a fix for map pins that could duplicate and transfer to an adjacent map





🌸 Adventuring

🌱A NPC pagan’s summons can no longer act as witnesses to crimes committed

🌱Vol spore forest areas now generate spirit much faster for pagan’s spirit meters when they are standing in them

🌱Enemy volling with special group behaviors no longer continue to try to perform these tasks after being stunned and waking back up (until the party is back in range, then will resume as expected)

🌱Can now still access boat and boro companion even if there is a warrant for your arrest, or even if you are hostile to the occupants

🌱Moonstone Ring stats the same for all the options of retrieving it

🌱Can no longer exit maps if a guard is KO

🌱Guards can no longer pop back to group if they are KO around enemies

🌱Can no longer exit maps if a there is a Form Up circle active

🌱Can no longer exit maps if party is too scattered and in combat





💀 Pagan Spells

🌱Find Critters effect - the critters summoned, if stunned, now peacefully detonate shortly after combat ends

🌱Fragrant Spores effect - now requires targets to be on the ground to hit

🌱Spore cloak effect in the Vol tree has sliders tuned for balance (in previous update, forgot to mention!). Any existing custom spells are unchanged.

🌱Mold field effect - the clumps of mold now angle to the ground more consistently (visual)

🌱Corspe Nest effect - fixed erratic bee behavior





🌸 Maps

🌱 Fixed graphics issue with flickering water in Southern Pass map





🌸 Gameplay

🌱 Can no longer use water exits of maps if standing on land (where it used to be possible to click them if you were close enough)

🌱 Fixed issue where stunned Volling didn’t always pick up their previous equipment if they wake up with it still next to them

🌱 Forten Lazure merchant sells standard stack of 100 vials

🌱If the last guard standing is KO while in the middle of reviving another guard, the UI now goes away and the visual of them potentially standing while you get the game over no longer starts

🌱 Fixed an issue where executing a rally attack at intractable objects like bramble, specifically at the fourth pedal where you would go into a pocket camera, would result in the camera not zooming back to normal

🌱 Fixed an error that could come up from NPCs summoning mass amounts of creatures





🌸 Controller 🌱 Fixed bug with vertically scrolling boro bag while dragging an item

