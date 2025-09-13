 Skip to content
Major 13 September 2025 Build 19964821 Edited 13 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Unification of Worlds
Bloodhell and Nightmare were unified, so all characters can now play together. To compensate for the difference in difficulty, the number of resets for Bloodhell characters has been multiplied by 15.

2.0 Beta and 2.0 Final
A large amount of content was left out of version 2.0 beta, along with fixes and adjustments. We plan to add and modify at a very fast pace in the coming weeks, prioritizing what users communicate to us.

Skins on the Steam Market
In the future (not before 6 months), we plan to integrate the Steam Community Market. This will allow buying, selling, and trading Zombie Carnage 2 skins.

Changelog

General

  • Automatic events system

  • Gold upgrade “Brain Soup 2”: reduced from 45% to 25% and the maximum limit of 1,000 resets removed

  • New option in the key menu to configure which key activates zombie rage

Graphics

  • Improved fog quality. Applied to Hangar and MothersTank maps, and will later be applied to others

  • Improved Anti-Aliasing to reduce ghosting

  • Increased resolution of various textures

  • Added lighting effects for player glow

  • Modified Night Vision

Interface

  • New “vault” section in inventory where you can view and open all available crates

  • New character status interface: includes avatar, health/armor bars, rage, and more

  • Indicator in the “C” panel for VIP users, showing remaining time

  • In the weapons inventory, locked weapons will now show a crafting icon if they can be obtained through skin fragments

  • New Battle Pass interface with updated visuals and images

Sounds

  • New footsteps sound for the Killer

The Waves Mode

  • Adjusted the number of bots

  • Rewards updated

  • Bot speed and health reduced

  • A specific human class will be used for this mode (mode-specific stats instead of personal stats)

Extermination Mode

  • Bot speed and health reduced

  • A specific human class will be used for this mode (mode-specific stats instead of personal stats)

  • Mode duration reduced from 4 to 3 minutes

Maps

  • BoxColors: added support for Extermination mode

  • Hangar: updated fog and lighting

  • MothersTank: updated fog

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
