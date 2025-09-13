Unification of Worlds
Bloodhell and Nightmare were unified, so all characters can now play together. To compensate for the difference in difficulty, the number of resets for Bloodhell characters has been multiplied by 15.
2.0 Beta and 2.0 Final
A large amount of content was left out of version 2.0 beta, along with fixes and adjustments. We plan to add and modify at a very fast pace in the coming weeks, prioritizing what users communicate to us.
Skins on the Steam Market
In the future (not before 6 months), we plan to integrate the Steam Community Market. This will allow buying, selling, and trading Zombie Carnage 2 skins.
Changelog
General
Automatic events system
Gold upgrade “Brain Soup 2”: reduced from 45% to 25% and the maximum limit of 1,000 resets removed
New option in the key menu to configure which key activates zombie rage
Graphics
Improved fog quality. Applied to Hangar and MothersTank maps, and will later be applied to others
Improved Anti-Aliasing to reduce ghosting
Increased resolution of various textures
Added lighting effects for player glow
Modified Night Vision
Interface
New “vault” section in inventory where you can view and open all available crates
New character status interface: includes avatar, health/armor bars, rage, and more
Indicator in the “C” panel for VIP users, showing remaining time
In the weapons inventory, locked weapons will now show a crafting icon if they can be obtained through skin fragments
New Battle Pass interface with updated visuals and images
Sounds
New footsteps sound for the Killer
The Waves Mode
Adjusted the number of bots
Rewards updated
Bot speed and health reduced
A specific human class will be used for this mode (mode-specific stats instead of personal stats)
Extermination Mode
Bot speed and health reduced
A specific human class will be used for this mode (mode-specific stats instead of personal stats)
Mode duration reduced from 4 to 3 minutes
Maps
BoxColors: added support for Extermination mode
Hangar: updated fog and lighting
MothersTank: updated fog
