Unification of Worlds

Bloodhell and Nightmare were unified, so all characters can now play together. To compensate for the difference in difficulty, the number of resets for Bloodhell characters has been multiplied by 15.

2.0 Beta and 2.0 Final

A large amount of content was left out of version 2.0 beta, along with fixes and adjustments. We plan to add and modify at a very fast pace in the coming weeks, prioritizing what users communicate to us.

Skins on the Steam Market

In the future (not before 6 months), we plan to integrate the Steam Community Market. This will allow buying, selling, and trading Zombie Carnage 2 skins.

Changelog

General

Automatic events system

Gold upgrade “Brain Soup 2”: reduced from 45% to 25% and the maximum limit of 1,000 resets removed

New option in the key menu to configure which key activates zombie rage

Graphics

Improved fog quality. Applied to Hangar and MothersTank maps, and will later be applied to others

Improved Anti-Aliasing to reduce ghosting

Increased resolution of various textures

Added lighting effects for player glow

Modified Night Vision

Interface

New “vault” section in inventory where you can view and open all available crates

New character status interface: includes avatar, health/armor bars, rage, and more

Indicator in the “C” panel for VIP users, showing remaining time

In the weapons inventory, locked weapons will now show a crafting icon if they can be obtained through skin fragments

New Battle Pass interface with updated visuals and images

Sounds

New footsteps sound for the Killer

The Waves Mode

Adjusted the number of bots

Rewards updated

Bot speed and health reduced

A specific human class will be used for this mode (mode-specific stats instead of personal stats)

Extermination Mode

Bot speed and health reduced

A specific human class will be used for this mode (mode-specific stats instead of personal stats)

Mode duration reduced from 4 to 3 minutes

Maps