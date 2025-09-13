Hi!

Next month is going to be the official release of the game. It's been hard, having all the animations/illustrations ready in such a short span of time, but let's hope I'm going to make it. Anyway, let's get this out of the way.

Here are the things added:

+ 24.2k word (total: 466.4k words)

+ 8 CG sets (total: 125 CGs)

+ 3 lewd scenes (total: 68 lewd scenes)

I feel like I have quite a few things to say, but I don't want to waste more time before releasing this. I mentioned it before, but this ending (because this update does reach an ending) wasn't planned. I wrote it because I thought about it on the spot, and found it funny. The plan was to release the other ending from this path first, so that even if this one fail, it would be fine. But the other endings had more animations, and as you can see, I'm already very slow with those. So I was forced to go with this ending first. I don't think it’s very good. It also cost a lot for how bad it is. But whatever. We had to get through it at some point. I guess that point is today.

You might observe that some moments could have had a CGs. Those moments, while not important, were supposed to have CGs. But I'm a retarded person who doesn't really think about budget or time when writing. If I had done those as well, we would be at like 12 CGs, most of them not even that interesting. Anyway! Don't want to spoil or say things that I shouldn't so I will just stop.

Next update, I might have the same kind of problem. Not necessarily the animations, but maybe the illustrations. I'm currently paying my artist more so he can draw faster, but yeah… this is tight. It's kind of my fault for wanting to complete the game for November, but we've been in this development cycle for long enough, I think.

In any case, no commentaries. Don't feel like doing those.

Have a nice end of the week.