Combat

- Icons in inventory slot should no longer be broken.

Smithing

- Mithril, Adamantite, Runite, Orichalcum, Dragonite, Mythril and Aradia now correctly requires their respective mineral. For example, Mithril bar now requires ''Mithril'' while Orichalcum and above now requires ''Orichalcum Ore''.

- Mithril and + bars should properly display the right icon.

Skilling Outfits

- Mining & Farming Torso should no longer seeing as ''misc'' and be equippeable in their respective slot.