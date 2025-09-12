 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19964606 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:32:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Combat

- Icons in inventory slot should no longer be broken.

Smithing

- Mithril, Adamantite, Runite, Orichalcum, Dragonite, Mythril and Aradia now correctly requires their respective mineral. For example, Mithril bar now requires ''Mithril'' while Orichalcum and above now requires ''Orichalcum Ore''.

- Mithril and + bars should properly display the right icon.

Skilling Outfits

- Mining & Farming Torso should no longer seeing as ''misc'' and be equippeable in their respective slot.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3807282
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link