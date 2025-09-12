Updates
- day and date info is now shown in the sleepmenu
- Possibility to cancel quests
Fixes
- Fixed a bug, where you can’t visit the blacksmith’s wife and the quest was still active
- Crossed out the blacksmith’s wife customers correctly
- Fixed a bug, where guests won’t request reservations anymore on level 3
- Fixed voice pitch of the king
- Fixed a bug with dialogues, where the dialogue window won’t disappear
- Fixed some music volume issues
- Fixed a bug with the gold archivement
Changed files in this update