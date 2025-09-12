 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964605 Edited 13 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • day and date info is now shown in the sleepmenu
  • Possibility to cancel quests


Fixes


  • Fixed a bug, where you can’t visit the blacksmith’s wife and the quest was still active
  • Crossed out the blacksmith’s wife customers correctly
  • Fixed a bug, where guests won’t request reservations anymore on level 3
  • Fixed voice pitch of the king
  • Fixed a bug with dialogues, where the dialogue window won’t disappear
  • Fixed some music volume issues
  • Fixed a bug with the gold archivement

