Hi everyone! This patch is mainly a quick fix to address an issue with the log files, but there are a few balance/clarity tweaks as well. Thank you again for the reports!



General:

- Removed debug prints that were causing the size of the log files to steadily increase with play time.

- The wording of the tutorial text for the Chrono Gear later in the game has been adjusted to fit within fewer text boxes.



Sands of Time:

- The room that introduces the first hourglass has been redesigned with the intent to add clarity to the mechanic and encourage the player to interact with it.

- Modified the glowing effect for the Hourglasses.



Symphonic Gallery:

- The Metronomes in this level will glow when frozen.