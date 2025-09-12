 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964599 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone! This patch is mainly a quick fix to address an issue with the log files, but there are a few balance/clarity tweaks as well. Thank you again for the reports!

General:
- Removed debug prints that were causing the size of the log files to steadily increase with play time.
- The wording of the tutorial text for the Chrono Gear later in the game has been adjusted to fit within fewer text boxes.

Sands of Time:
- The room that introduces the first hourglass has been redesigned with the intent to add clarity to the mechanic and encourage the player to interact with it.
- Modified the glowing effect for the Hourglasses.

Symphonic Gallery:
- The Metronomes in this level will glow when frozen.

