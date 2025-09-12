Hi everyone! This patch is mainly a quick fix to address an issue with the log files, but there are a few balance/clarity tweaks as well. Thank you again for the reports!
General:
- Removed debug prints that were causing the size of the log files to steadily increase with play time.
- The wording of the tutorial text for the Chrono Gear later in the game has been adjusted to fit within fewer text boxes.
Sands of Time:
- The room that introduces the first hourglass has been redesigned with the intent to add clarity to the mechanic and encourage the player to interact with it.
- Modified the glowing effect for the Hourglasses.
Symphonic Gallery:
- The Metronomes in this level will glow when frozen.
Version 1.0.3 is Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3081841
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3081842
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update