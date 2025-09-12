 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964596 Edited 13 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Added new Temperate Difficulty 12 and Frigid Difficulty 12

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

Changes

Removed land type from Swamp

Changed tourists to target only 1 unit

Adjusted so that rare rewards guaranteeing Epic Pieces can appear even at Difficulty 11 or higher

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where badges were not displayed on the deck screen

Revised the Whisky text for better clarity (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese)

Changed files in this update

