New Features
Added new Temperate Difficulty 12 and Frigid Difficulty 12
Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
Changes
Removed land type from Swamp
Changed tourists to target only 1 unit
Adjusted so that rare rewards guaranteeing Epic Pieces can appear even at Difficulty 11 or higher
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where badges were not displayed on the deck screen
Revised the Whisky text for better clarity (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese)
Changed files in this update