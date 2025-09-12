Additions

Sidebar Quest names can now be clicked on to open their info page in the Quest Log

New environmental sfx for various elements in Katarina & Savannah

New unique music for each monster species’ hatching on the farm

Changes

Fixes

Fixed certain monster pairings having their palettes swapped

Fixed error when fast travelling from Savannah 8 to Forest

Fixed error with Lamia’s Resonator tier 3 ability caused by interaction with Reflect or expiring buffs

Wolf’s War Scent ability should no longer reset for infinite uses

Fixed soft-lock caused by Demon Aspirant’s Flickering Aura ability

Fixed several dialogue & NPC sprite behaviours for Brontide during his tutorial sequence