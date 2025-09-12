 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19964553 Edited 12 September 2025 – 23:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • New unique music for each monster species’ hatching on the farm

  • New environmental sfx for various elements in Katarina & Savannah

  • Sidebar Quest names can now be clicked on to open their info page in the Quest Log

Changes

  • Updated Fio’s overworld animations

Fixes

  • Fixed certain monster pairings having their palettes swapped

  • Fixed error when fast travelling from Savannah 8 to Forest

  • Fixed error with Lamia’s Resonator tier 3 ability caused by interaction with Reflect or expiring buffs

  • Wolf’s War Scent ability should no longer reset for infinite uses

  • Fixed soft-lock caused by Demon Aspirant’s Flickering Aura ability

  • Fixed several dialogue & NPC sprite behaviours for Brontide during his tutorial sequence

  • Fixed incorrect lighting applied after using Echo Stone from an indoor environment

