Additions
New unique music for each monster species’ hatching on the farm
New environmental sfx for various elements in Katarina & Savannah
Sidebar Quest names can now be clicked on to open their info page in the Quest Log
Changes
Updated Fio’s overworld animations
Fixes
Fixed certain monster pairings having their palettes swapped
Fixed error when fast travelling from Savannah 8 to Forest
Fixed error with Lamia’s Resonator tier 3 ability caused by interaction with Reflect or expiring buffs
Wolf’s War Scent ability should no longer reset for infinite uses
Fixed soft-lock caused by Demon Aspirant’s Flickering Aura ability
Fixed several dialogue & NPC sprite behaviours for Brontide during his tutorial sequence
Fixed incorrect lighting applied after using Echo Stone from an indoor environment
